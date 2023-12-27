Juan Gomez de Liaño of the Seoul SK Knights in action against Chris Newsome of Meralco in the EASL. Handout/EASL.

MANILA -- Juan Gomez de Liaño had a triumphant homecoming as the Seoul SK Knights beat the Meralco Bolts, 81-80, in the East Asia Super League, Wednesday night at the PhilSports Arena.

An Youngjun had 19 points, shooting 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, while import Jameel Warney was the best player of the game as he led the way for the Knights with 31 points 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Gomez de Liaño had four points and one assist in four minutes and 25 seconds of action. However, the former UP Fighting Maroon did not play in the second half.

Meralco staged a furious comeback in the 4th quarter, bringing down the deficit to 1, 81-80 with less than a minute remaining. The Knights weathered the storm behind their tight defense in the last play of the game wherein Meralco had a chance to steal the victory.

Zach Lofton had 32 points for the Bolts while Chris Newsome had 13 to lead the locals in scoring.

The Meralco Bolts will try to bounce back as they face the New Taipei Kings led by former NBA Players Tony Mitchell and Jeremy Lin next Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.