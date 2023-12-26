Meralco Bolts look to boost EASL bid against SK Knights

The Meralco Bolts. Handout/EASL.

MANILA -- The Meralco Bolts will resume their campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) on Wednesday, as they host the Seoul SK Knights at the Philsports Arena.

They have some momentum on their side after a morale-boosting 97-88 overtime triumph against the Ryukyu Golden Kings in their last EASL outing last December 13 in Macau.

It was the first win in three assignments for the Bolts, keeping them in the hunt for one of the two semifinals berths available in Group B.

The Bolts and Knights are tied at 1-2, Ryukyu is at second with a 2-1 record, while Taipei New Kings are on top, unbeaten in two games.

Given the importance of their match-up, Meralco continued to practice even during Christmas.

"Tuloy-tuloy kami ng Christmas," said coach Luigi Trillo of the Bolts. Their lone rest day came last Saturday, following a 110-96 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

After the SK Knights, the Bolts will play former NBA player Jeremy Lin and the Taipei New Kings on January 3, also at the Philsports Arena.

"We want to win and give us an opportunity to try and make [the semifinals]," said Trillo.