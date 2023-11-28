Meralco adds Zach Lofton to roster for EASL

MANILA -- Meralco will be boosted by Zach Lofton when it returns to action in the East Asia Super League.

Lofton will team up with big man Prince Ibeh when they play the New Taipei Kings on Wednesday night at the New Taipei Xinzhuang gymnasium.

Meralco played with Ibeh as their sole import in an 89-61 loss to reigning B.League champions Ryukyu Golden Kings in their EASL debut, two weeks ago at the Okinawa Arena in Japan. Their current import, Suleiman Braimoh, will be unable to reinforce Meralco in the EASL anew owing to visa issues.

Lofton, 31, had a brief stint with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA. He will be tasked with lifting a Meralco side that is also still dealing with the absence of veteran guard Allein Maliksi.

The Bolts did get some good news over the weekend as they welcomed back Chris Banchero, who scored 18 points in their 109-95 win over the TNT Tropang GIGA in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Against the New Taipei Kings, Meralco will have to deal with former NBA player Jeremy Lin and his younger brother Joseph Lin.

The Taipei Kings also have in their roster imports Kenny Manigault and Christian Anigwe, naturalized player Quincy Davis, and former Bay Area Dragons gunner Hayden Blankley.

The Lin brothers, Manigault, and Anigwe did most of the damage as the team ran away with a 90-72 win over the Seoul SK Knights at home for their first ever win in the regional tournament.