Kiefer Ravena tallied 10 assists as Shiga racked up a second straight win. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena just missed out on a double-double as the Shiga Lakestars pulled away for a 90-77 triumph against the visiting Niigata Albirex BB, Sunday at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

It was the second straight win for the Lakestars in the 2021-22 B.League season, after routing Niigata 78-59 on Christmas Day.

Ravena had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting and dished out 10 assists against just one turnover in nearly 27 minutes of playing time for Shiga.

Ovie Soko came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds, as the Lakestars improved to 9-14 in the season.

Niigata, which entered the game with a 19-match losing streak, were competitive until the third quarter as they were down by just five points, 64-59.

Zen Endo kept the visitors in the game, and his triple with nine and half minutes to play made it a four-point game, 66-62.

The Lakestars had too much firepower, however. Team captain Teppei Kashiwagura nailed back-to-back three-pointers that established a double-digit lead for Shiga, 74-62, and the Lakestars cruised from there.

Ravena assisted on a Kashiwagura triple that made it 81-68 with three minutes to go, then added another dime for Shotaro Hayashi's three-pointer that served as the dagger, as they went up by 14, 84-70, with 2:25 left.

Kashiwagura finished with 15 points for the Lakestars, who return to action against the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Wednesday.

Filipino import Kobe Paras did not play on Sunday, after scoring six points in their loss on Saturday.

Endo finished with 25 points, but his efforts weren't enough to keep Niigata from suffering a 20th consecutive loss. Their last win came all the way back on October 9, when they defeated the San-En NeoPhoenix, 77-64.