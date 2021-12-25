Kiefer quiet but Shiga still overpowers Niigata

Kiefer Ravena had just two points but the Shiga Lakestars were still triumphant against Niigata Albirex BB. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kiefer Ravena scored just two points but the Shiga Lakestars still returned to the win column at the expense of Niigata Albirex BB, 78-59, on Christmas Day at the Ukaruchan Arena.

Ravena made just one of five shots in 21 minutes, and had as many turnovers (three) as assists. But the Lakestars had little trouble against the reeling Niigata squad, as they took their eighth win of the 2021-22 B.League season against 14 losses.

Niigata has now lost 19 consecutive games in the B.League, with their last victory coming on October 9 against the San-En NeoPhoenix, 77-64.

"We'll try to continue to get better as a group," said Shiga big man Novar Gadson, who had 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists. "Every day, we want to continue to progress."

Kobe Paras opened the scoring for Niigata as he drilled a three-pointer in their first possession, but Shotaro Hayashi fired a triple of his own for Shiga, and the Lakestars ran away with the game from there.

Hayashi's three-pointer sparked a 15-0 run for Shiga, and they went on to lead by 24 points, 67-43, after Daichi Nomoto scored from long-range with seven minutes and 30 seconds to play.

Paras finished with six points and three rebounds, but also committed four turnovers in the Niigata defeat. As a team, they had 27 turnovers, which Shiga converted to 30 points.

The Lakestars shot 38% from the field. Ovie Soko had 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Shiga, while Sean O'Mara had 11 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.