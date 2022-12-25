MANILA - Scottie Thompson remained on track for the Best Player of the Conference award as his team also made it to the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

Despite trailing Robert Bolick of NorthPort in the race, he is in better position to get the award as the Kings continue their campaign for the title against guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Thompson is currently ranked no. 2 with 32.1 statistical points at the end of the semis, while Bolick has 33.9 sps.

Bolick and his Batang Pier team didn't get past the quarterfinals after losing to Ginebra in two straight games.

Also running in contention for the BPC award are San Miguel's CJ Perez, Thompson's Ginebra teammate Jamie Malonzo, and Don Trollano of NLEX.

Perez is running no. 3 with 31.3 sps, followed by Malonzo with 30.9 and Trollano with 29.1.

For the Best Import award, Justin Brownlee took the top spot.

The Barangay Ginebra import tallied 52.7 sps to dislodge Nick Rakocevic of Magnolia (45.5 sps) from number 1. San Miguel's Devon Scott (44.8 sps) is at third spot.

The BPC and Best Import awards will be given out before Game 4 of the finals.