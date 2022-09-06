MANILA – Barangay Ginebra star guard Scottie Thompson professed his love for wife Jinky Serrano on social media.

“She’s my queen, she’s my hero and she’s my wife Jinky,” Thompson wrote on Instagram, which appeared to be a brand endorsement.

“Always there for me through every thick and thin, with me through all my victories and always there to help me get up after every defeat, she brings out the best in me every single day, and supports me in every single way,.”

It can be remembered that Thompson became a hot topic on social media in June 2021 after reports revealed that he secretly tied the knot not with his long-time partner and then-fiancé Pau Fajardo.

The news shocked their fans and netizens since they got engaged just last New Year’s Eve.

Thompson kept mum about his wedding but Fajardo broke her silence later on, saying she decided to move forward with her life after ending her eight-year relationship with the cager.

Several months after his controversial wedding took social media by storm, the athlete released a photo with Serrano, confirming their relationship.

Thompson uploaded a photo with Serrano, who is now using the athlete’s surname in her account handle, where they appeared to be enjoying a vacation at a resort.

RELATED VIDEO: