PBA: Bay Area's Nicholson a concern for Ginebra

Bay Area's Andrew Nicholson.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted his coaching staff will need to do something about Bay Area's Andrew Nicholson.

Nicholson played a big part in dethroning San Miguel Beer in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semis, firing 44 points in the series-sealing Game 4.

His versatility on offense is something Cone and his wards will have to address when they meet head on in Game 1 of the finals on Christmas Day.

"We are keeping an eye out on Andrew Nicholson because he is an incredibly versatile player," Cone said in an interview with CNN Philippines Sports Desk.

Nicholson used to play for Orlando Magic in the NBA as the backup for Dwight Howard.

Ginebra won its ticket to the finals by closing out Magnolia in Game 4 in the other semifinal pairing.

The finals will be a best-of-7 with the Dragons having the chance to become the first foreign squad to cop a PBA title since Nicholas Stoodley in 1980.

Cone reminded fans that the PBA series is not just a title fight.

"It’s not just about Ginebra vs. Bay Area. It’s about the PBA against a foreign team," he said.

