Cone sees Ginebra-Bay Area finals as 'PBA vs foreign team'

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra's charge against Bay Area. PBA Images

MANILA -- As coach Tim Cone sees it, Barangay Ginebra versus Bay Area is more than just a best-of-seven title clash.

For Cone, it is going to be a war between the PBA and a foreign team.

And this makes this season's PBA Commissioner's Cup finals more special, he said.

"It’s not just about Ginebra vs. Bay Area. It’s about the PBA against a foreign team," Cone said in an interview on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk. "I think you’re playing for more than just yourself at this point."

Bay Area marched to the finals by ousting defending champion San Miguel Beer in four games in the semifinals.

The Dragons now have the chance to become the first foreign squad to cop a PBA title since Nicholas Stoodley in 1980.

Ginebra, on the other hand, finished off a depleted Magnolia in the other semis pairing to clinch a ticket to the best-of-seven title series.

"I think that really motivates the guys," Cone said on their titular clash with the Hong Kong-based team.

"Since they are extra motivated to win the finals, they will play at a higher level."

Ginebra is hoping to maintain its mastery over the Dragons as they won their initial face-off in the eliminations back in October.

The two teams will begin the hostilities in Game 1 on Christmas Day at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.