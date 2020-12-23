MMA: PH's Rolando Dy is BRAVE CF's Fighter of the Year

MANILA, Philippines -- Rolando Dy's risk of moving up a weight class paid off handsomely in 2020, as he earned Fighter of the Year honors in the BRAVE Combat Federation after an impressive campaign.

The past 12 months were career-defining for Dy, the son of former world champion Rolando Navarrete. He claimed two noteworthy victories that brought him closer to a shot at the lightweight title -- a remarkable turnaround after back-to-back losses as a featherweight in 2019.

"It's truly an honor to have this award. This trophy is a testament of my dedication, hard work, and sacrifice to be one of the best fighters in the world," said Dy. "It is a very proud moment for myself, my family and my beloved country — hopefully, this is the first of many."

After moving to the lightweight division, Dy immediately made a statement when he faced off against Poland's Maciek Gierszewski at BRAVE CF 42 this past September.

Despite having to step up a weight class to take on a bigger and much stronger man, he was more than up to the task as he produced a sensational performance to claw his way to a hard-earned split decision win.

"I just showed in the fight last September that I am not a one-dimensional fighter. I was able to strike, grapple, take and defend his best shots, and dictate the tempo from start to finish," said Dy, who believed that he proved himself to be a complete fighter with that performance.

In November, Dy was offered the chance to take on John Brewin in a title eliminator at BRAVE CF 44, after Sam Patterson withdrew from the bout due to an injury.

On just 14 days' notice, Dy accepted the fight and flew to Bahrain to duke it out with Brewin. He stepped on the gas pedal from the first minute and never let up over three rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision.

It was an overwhelming display against the 2019 Breakout Fighter of the Year who was a natural lightweight and in pole position for a championship crack.

"When my back is against the wall, I shine and prove my doubters wrong," Dy said of his encounter with Brewin.

Making 2020 all the more special for Dy is that he tied the knot with his partner Stephanie Rebagoda in a civil wedding nearly a month ago.

"2020 has been great for my career and personal life. I know this year has been difficult for a lot of people, but let this be a reminder to never give up in the face of adversity," he said. "Challenges are made to make us grow and strong. Just hang in there and keep on fighting."

After adding the 2020 Fighter of the Year award to his trophy room, Dy has now set his sights on Amin Ayoub's BRAVE CF lightweight world championship.

"Anytime, anywhere, I am ready to suit up and fight. Just give me the time and date. I promise you that I'll be there," he vowed.

Related video: