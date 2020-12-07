MMA: Rolando Dy skips lengthy honeymoon, trains for BRAVE title chase

Brave CF's Rolando Dy in action.

MANILA -- Success often requires sacrifice, and Rolando Dy's path to becoming a world champion in BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF) is no exception.

Dy recently tied the knot with partner Stephanie Rebagoda in a civil wedding last November 28. The 29-year-old son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete could have chosen to go on a honeymoon, but he chose to continue to grind at the gym he owns in his adoptive hometown of Dasmariñas, Cavite.

“I am happy because my wife understands my life as a fighter. She understands every aspect of my job description. She also attends to my needs as an athlete. It’s a blessing that I found someone who will stick with me through thick and thin,” he said.

“We’ve been living together for a year already. I just wanted to make it formal, as well as legal, in the eyes of the Lord and our families.”

A few days after exchanging vows with Stephanie, Dy resumed intense training in anticipation of a call from the upper management of Bahrain-based BRAVE CF.

“After our wedding, I just took a few days off. Now I am back in training... If there’s an offer to fight and it makes sense, I will take it. I won’t think twice to accept it, especially if it’s a title shot,” he stated.

“The Incredible” earned a date with newly-minted lightweight kingpin Amin Ayoub after outclassing John Brewin via unanimous decision in BRAVE CF 44 this past month.

“We’re pushing for the title fight. I know I deserve it. I hope they will give it to me,” said Dy, who holds a professional record of 14-9 and has won 2-straight bouts this year.

