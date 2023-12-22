Jared Brown of the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – It is Jared Brown's turn to bid the Blue Eagle nest goodbye.

After a year of playing for Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP, the 5-foot-10 guard has decided to turn professional, he announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

Brown followed the footsteps of Kai Ballungay who also shifted his focus to pro hoops.

Brown did not forget to thank the school that supported his basketball campaign despite setbacks.

"To the Ateneo community, I just want to say thank you for all of the support throughout this year. I am extremely blessed and honored to have put on an Ateneo jersey because of the rich and legendary tradition this University has. The love of everyone has been amazing and with that I am forever grateful," he said.

Ateneo failed to defend its crown in Season 86 after bowing to University of the Philippines in their Final Four battle.

"I know my time as a Blue Eagle has been short but within this year I can genuinely say I have been a part of a family and a brotherhood that I will cherish forever," he added, admitting that his stint with Ateneo was short.

He had season averages of 9.8 points, 2.33 assists, and 1.73 rebounds per game.

In the same post, he also revealed that it was his dream to be a professional player.

"For my future I will be transitioning and preparing to becoming a professional which has been a long life goal of mine. I would not have been able to be in this situation without the support of my family, coaches, teammates, and management," Brown said, saying he has the support of the team.

"It is Gods plan for me to start the next chapter of my life and I am super excited for what the future holds. Thank you Ateneo. OBF," Brown concluded his post.

It remains to be seen where he will play next.

Meanwhile, his teammate Chris Koon confirmed last week that he will stay with Ateneo for Season 87, acknowledging that "there is still much work to be done."