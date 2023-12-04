UAAP: Kai Ballungay to turn pro, bids Ateneo goodbye

Ateneo’s Kai Ballungay. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Kai Ballungay announced that his time with the Ateneo Blue Eagles has reached its end.

The 6-foot-6 wingman of the Tab Baldwin-mentored squad shared his decision in an Instagram post Monday afternoon, saying that he will now end his collegiate career and shift his focus to playing professional hoops.

“As I sit here to write this letter, a profound sense of gratitude and appreciation have accompanied my thoughts as I realize that my time with the Blue Eagles has come to an end,” he penned.

“With strong feelings of excitement, I wish to share that I will be embarking on the next chapter of my journey -- transitioning to the world of professional basketball,” he revealed.

Despite only spending two seasons in Katipunan and the UAAP, Ballungay made a name for himself while donning the Blue and White, having won the Season 85 title while also helping Ateneo reach a Final Four finish this year.

That is why the Filipino-American forward, who led the Ateneans in scoring this season with 11.4 points alongside 7.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 16 games, had nothing but appreciation and respect for his coaches, teammates, fans, and the whole Ateneo community.

“I wish to express my utmost gratitude to Ateneo de Manila University for giving me the privilege of representing the school and for the opportunity of carrying on the legacy of the Blue Eagles,” he said.

Ballungay also showed gratitude to Baldwin and described the four-time UAAP Champion coach as his ‘biggest critic’.

“Thank you for being my biggest critic and for pushing me to be the best version of myself as a player and as a young man in society.”

“More than anything, thank you for showing me the significance of servanthood, perseverance, effort, and excellence. I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to play for you, love you coach,” he continued.

Ballungay did not further explain where he will be playing next, but he said that he is optimistic about what the future holds for him.

“I look forward to the future, with gratitude for the past, and excitement for what lies ahead,” he ended.

