Chris Koon of the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA -- Ateneo veteran Chris Koon has committed to play his final UAAP season with the Blue Eagles.

After a painful semis exit in the Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, Koon said in an Instagram post that he is staying put with the team as he acknowledged that "there is still much work to be done."

"I want to thank you for being patient with me as I was figuring out my future after the season ended," the 6'4 guard said in a penned message for the Ateneo community.

"It was an emotional year filled with lots of growth and learning experiences. We didn’t achieve the outcome we desired but I’m glad to have gone through it with our amazing coaches, management, fans, and of course my teammates," he added.

"I am truly blessed to be surrounded by such amazing people here at Ateneo."

This also comes after Kai Ballungay announced his departure from the nest to turn professional.

He had season averages of 10.1 points, 5.07 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

"The road to recovery and preparation starts now and I can’t wait to go through this journey together with all of you. OBF 💙," Koon concluded his post.

