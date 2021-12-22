Alaska's Jeron Teng puts up a jump shot against Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Alaska Aces ended a two-game slide in style on Wednesday as they overpowered the woeful Blackwater Bossing, 98-75, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Aces racked up their third win of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, while keeping the Bossing winless. Blackwater now has a 0-5 record in the conference, and have lost 24 consecutive games since the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Alaska pounced on Blackwater's injury woes, with the Bossing getting limited input from import Jaylen Bond who apparently suffered a groin injury in the opening quarter. Bond played 23 minutes and scored just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, on top of five rebounds and three assists.

His Alaska counterpart, Olu Ashaolu, had 10 points and seven boards. The Aces got plenty of contributions from their locals, however, with Maverick Ahanmisi putting up 17 points and eight rebounds, while Jeron Teng had 14 points and eight boards.

The Aces entered the game having lost back-to-back games to Barangay Ginebra and TNT Tropang GIGA.