PBA: TNT squeaks past Alaska for first win

Jayson Castro flipped on the switch and led an all-Filipino Talk 'N Text cast in the final minutes to a tight 81-77 win against Alaska in the PBA Governors Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

After trailing by 11 points, Tropang GIGA made a strong push in the final stretch of the match for an 80-75 advantage with 1:15 remaining.

Castro starred in that run, scoring 5 straight points to turn back the gritty Aces side. He finished with 20 markers, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Glenn Khobuntin, whose go-ahead shot broke the 73-all tie, added 16 points.

The Texters relied on an all-Filipino crew in the closing minutes after sitting import McKenzie Moore.

TNT coach Chot Reyes admitted they have been struggling especially during the first part of the game.

"We really expected to struggle in the first few games, this is the first time we played together with McKenzie (Moore), Gab (Banal) and the new guys.

We did not have any tune up game," he said.

"We just have to be very patient because we expected that kind of struggle. Jayson just took over."

It was a bounce-back win for the Texters who lost their opening assignment against NLEX, 100-102, just last Wednesday.

The Aces fell to 2-2.

