Calvin Abueva in action for the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- A third straight semifinal exit does not sit well with the Magnolia Hotshots, after they bowed out of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A 99-84 loss to arch-rivals Barangay Ginebra in their semis series marked the end of the Hotshots' campaign for the year -- the third straight conference that they have fallen short of the finals.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero offered no excuses, acknowledging that Ginebra "played better" on Wednesday night.

The Hotshots appeared to have gotten a break when Christian Standhardinger was thrown out in the first quarter, but they had no answer for LA Tenorio's shot-making and fell behind by double-digits early.

"They played better and they deserved to be in the finals. So they’re a much better team tonight," said Victolero.

"We have to get better in order to go over the (semifinal) hump. Sabi ko sa loob, we need to find ways, we need to get better in order for us to go over the semifinal hump. We will try again next conference," he added.

The Hotshots made the finals of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup that was played in a bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga, losing to the TNT Tropang GIGA in five games.

But they haven't gotten past the semis since, falling to Meralco in the 2021 Governors' Cup, to TNT in 2022 Philippine Cup, and now, to the Gin Kings.

"Of course, [it's frustrating]. 'Di kami maka-[get] over the hump. 'Yun lang 'yung sinabi sa 'min ni Coach. May short huddle kami, na we need to get better going into the next conference," said Magnoliia star Paul Lee.

Victolero is still proud that they made it to the last four of the conference, particularly in a tournament that featured guest team, the Bay Area Dragons. But he was also disappointed at how they squandered an opportunity against Ginebra, after having tied the series at one game apiece in Game 2.

Losing Lee to an illness just two minutes into Game 3 kept them from building on their win, and the Gin Kings took advantage.

"We had the momentum eh, but they dominated us in Game 3. So alam mo naman 'yung series, we have the momentum and we have to grab it. But again, Ginebra is a well-coached team and they are a veteran team so if you are not ready then physically, mentally and emotionally, it will be hard time," said Victolero.

Their attention will now turn to the season-ending Governors' Cup that starts in January. Magnolia will introduce their import in the coming week, with Victolero only saying that they have a new reinforcement.

"Our target is first week of January nandito na siya. So we will try to rest for two weeks and then we will be back on Jan. 5 in preparation for the third conference," he said.

