PBA: Ginebra punches finals ticket with rout of Magnolia

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 21 2022 05:27 PM

Barangay Ginebra advanced to the Finals of the PBA Commissioners' Cup after ousting Magnolia. PBA Images.
MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra is headed to the finals of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, after a comfortable 99-84 victory over rivals Magnolia in Game 4, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gin Kings won their best-of-five semifinals series, 3-1, to advance to the best-of-7 finals where they will play the winner of the other semis match-up between San Miguel Beer and guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Ginebra got it done without big man Christian Standhardinger for the bulk of the contest. The Filipino-German standout was ejected just six minutes into the contest after throwing the ball at Magnolia import Nicholas Rakocevic, for which he was assessed a flagrant foul penalty 2.

But the Gin Kings did not miss a beat: LA Tenorio set the tone for the day by pouring in 10 points in the first quarter en route to an 18-point performance, and Justin Brownlee put up 24 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

Japeth Aguilar came off the bench and played his best game so far, with a season-high 19 points on top of eight rebounds.

