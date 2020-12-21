Boxing: Pacquiao eyes at least one fight in 2021, wants McGregor

In this file photo taken late on June 6, 2019 shows Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) training at a gym in Manila, ahead of his World Boxing Association title bout next month against Keith Thurman in Las Vegas. Noel Celis, AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will wait until January 2021 to go over his options as far as his boxing career goes, as he is currently focused on his duties as a senator.

The "Pacman" has not fought since July 2019, when he claimed a split decision victory over American Keith Thurman to secure the "super" version of the WBA welterweight belt. That win made Pacquiao the oldest welterweight champion in history.

Speaking to Karen Davila on ANC's "Headstart" on Monday morning, Pacquiao confirmed that he intends to return to the ring next year after being inactive for all of 2020.

"Yes, yes (I want to fight in 2021). Kasi matagal na akong naka-ano eh. Gusto ko nang ma-exercise naman," said Pacquiao.

"Pwedeng isang fight, pwedeng dalawang fight. Depende na kasi 'yan," he also said.

Even while away from the ring, Pacquiao has not lacked for challengers. Unbeaten American fighters Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have both targeted him after their victories this year.

Crawford, 33, is widely considered one of the best fighters in the world, pound-for-pound, and is coming off a fourth round stoppage of Kell Brook last November for the fourth successful defense of his WBO welterweight belt.

Meanwhile, Spence recovered from a car crash in October 2019 to fight again last December 5, where he comfortably outpointed Danny Garcia to retain the WBC and IBF versions of the welterweight belt.

Another fighter to call out Pacquiao? Former UFC champion Conor McGregor. A bout against the outspoken Irish star is admittedly an interesting one for the Filipino ring icon.

"Sa akin, McGregor," Pacquiao answered when asked who he would like to fight first among the three challengers.

"Because I want to experience to fight an MMA fighter," he explained.

Nonetheless, Pacquiao stressed that he does not cherry-pick his opponents. All that matters is they agree on the weight, he said.

"Sa akin naman hindi ako namimili ng kalaban eh. In my experience in boxing, hindi na ako talaga namimili ng kung sino kalaban ko, as long as pareho kami ng timbang, at magkasundo kami sa timbang na paglalabanan namin, lalaban ako," he said.

"I like also to face with McGregor, or Terence Crawford, 'yung undefeated, at saka si Errol Spence. Gusto ko makalaban din 'yan sila," he added.

Related video: