MMA: Kingad, Wakamatsu set for Tokyo rematch

Filipino MMA fighter Danny Kingad. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — Danny "The King" Kingad finally returns to the ONE Championship stage as he takes on Yuya “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu in Tokyo.

Both strikers will face off once again at ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru on Jan. 28 at the Ariake Arena.

This would be their first bout since 2018 wherein Kingad scored a unanimous win over Wakamatsu at ONE: Conquest of Heroes back in September of that year in Jakarta.

Now under the banner of Lions Nation MMA where he reunited with former world champions Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, Kingad is ecstatic about his upcoming fight against the no. 2-ranked flyweight MMA contender.

“Matagal na rin since huli kaming naglaban at excited ako na i-test ulit yung skills ko laban kay Yuya,” he said.

“The King” will be looking to bank on the momentum that he got from another unanimous decision win against Eko Roni Saputra at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II back in February.

Also headlining the Japan card is the match between two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet when ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon welcomes heated rival and three-division K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa in a kickboxing showdown.

In addition, Japanese legend and former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki will lock horns against American phenom “Super” Sage Northcutt in a matchup that has been awaited for almost three years.

Top strawweight MMA cagers will also be in action with Hiroba Minowa and Gustavo “El Gladiator” Balart facing off and no. 2 Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane taking on Keito “Pocket Monk” Yamakita, and a much-awaited faceoff between Japanese atomweight stars Itsuki “Android 18” Hirata and Ayaka “Zombie” Miura.