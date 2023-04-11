MMA: Who's next for Danny Kingad?

Filipino MMA star Danny Kingad. ONE Championship/Handout.

MANILA -- After regaining his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 7, Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) star Danny Kingad is now looking to return to the top of his division.

Kingad improved to 15-3 in his professional career and is now the third-ranked flyweight by ONE Championship following a unanimous decision win over Indonesian bruiser Eko Roni Saputra last February.

It was his first fight since December 2021, when he lost to Kairat Akhmetov via points.

Kingad's next fight has yet to be announced but there are three potential opponents for him as he looks to climb the rankings.

Hu Yong

Hu Yong owns a knockout victory over Geje Eustaquio in December 2022, where he needed just 17 seconds to dispatch the former ONE flyweight world champion.

The impressive win over Eustaquio raised Hu's stock, and also put him on a collision course with Kingad.

Tatsumitsu Wada

Tatsumitsu Wada is no stranger to Kingad. They fought in January 2019, with the Filipino claiming a unanimous decision victory to book his spot in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix.

Much has changed since they last faced each other. Kingad has maintained his spot in the flyweight rankings, whereas Wada is still looking to find his way.

Wada has built some momentum recently, winning three of his last four outings, including a first-round submission against Filipino debutant Ernesto Montilla at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March.

Gurdarshan Mangat

Gurdarshan Mangat was originally booked to duke it out with Kingad at ONE 164 this past December, but the Indian-Canadian sensation pulled out of the bout due to an injury.

Mangat is 4-1 under the promotion's banner, and he was last seen in action when he eked out a split decision victory over Yodkaikaew "Y2K" Fairtex in June 2022.

The aggressive grappler in Mangat would have to navigate the contest in a different way versus Kingad, who uses his lethal striking approach to complement his no-frills wrestling techniques to subdue his opponents.

