MMA: Danny Kingad returns to action at ONE Fight Night 15

MMA fighter Danny Kingad. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Veteran Filipino fighter Danny Kingad looks to pick up where he left off earlier this year, when he makes his return to the ring in October.

Now ranked third in ONE Championship's flyweight ratings, Kingad will take on the dangerous "Wolf Warrior," Hu Yong, at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on October 7 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old expects an all-out war against the Chinese heavy hitter, but is confident that he has the tools to overcome his dynamic opponent.

"I'm excited. I know Hu Yong is a very skilled and dangerous fighter, so I’m doing everything to prepare for him and what he plans to do," said Kingad.

"I’m confident in my skills, and I’d love to test myself against him."

Hu is on a roll, having won three of his last four fights including an impressive knockout win over Kingad's teammate and former ONE Flyweight world champion Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio.

Kingad does have some momentum, thanks to an impressive performance against Eko Roni Saputra to kick off the year.

“The King” dominated the Evolve MMA representative, outwrestling the Indonesian wrestler while blitzing him on the feet en route to a breezy unanimous decision win in February.

With the Demetrious Johnson-Adriano Moraes rivalry now settled, Kingad knows that the division needs a new contender -- and he plans to make his case in this fight against the Chinese heavy hitter.

"The goal is to get back into world title contention," he declared.

"I know that another win will put me in a good position to chase for the belt," he added.

The flyweight match joins what is tipped to be a star-studded fight card bannered by two of the best strikers in the world.

In the main event, ONE Muay Thai Featherweight World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his strap against former kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in one of the most anticipated fights of the year.



RELATED VIDEO