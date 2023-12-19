Filipina tennis star Alex Eala at the PVL All-Filipino Finals. PVL Media.

MANILA – Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala said she did not expect to attract a crowd when she attended Game 2 of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference finals.

She was a part of the 25,459-strong gate attendance who witnessed Creamline win the All-Filipino crown at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

“I didn’t know what to expect, of course, going to the game. But I’m so happy that this sport is very alive within the Filipino community,” Eala said in an interview with reporters.

Eala said that some volleyball fans asked her to her sign some items and also took pictures with her.

“Well, I’m quite surprised na people know who I am here kasi puro volleyball," she said.

"So I’m happy to see that people are also following tennis and it really shows that my work also kind of makes a difference within Philippine sports. It’s just nice to see and I’m very happy and flattered that more people now are following my journey,” the tennis prodigy added.

Eala was the first Filipino to win the Grand Slam singles title and is currently ranked 189 worldwide, also her career-high.

The crowd at Game 2 of PVL Second All-Filipino Conference Finals on December 16, 2023, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

Asked who she supported in the PVL AFC finals by then, the 18-year-old tennis star said it was the eventual champions Creamline.

“I have to say, medyo I’m leaning to Creamline kasi yung [physical therapist] ko is also the PT of Creamline,” referring to Haree Jan Rañeses, a staff of Creamline Cool Smashers.

As she witnessed the vibrant support for Philippine volleyball, Eala said she wishes the same for tennis.

“Nakaka-inspire siyempre for tennis na sana one day, pangarap ko rin maging ganito yung atmosphere. It’s so nice to see the sportsmanship and the teamwork that they bring on the court," Eala said.

Eala also had a successful campaign in the Asian Games, nabbing two bronzes in the women's singles and mixed doubles – also ending the country's drought in the multi-sport event.

