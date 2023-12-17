The crowd at Game 2 of PVL Second All-Filipino Conference Finals on December 16, 2023, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Are you part of the 24,459?

More than 24,000 volleyball fans witnessed Creamline Cool Smashers retain their Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino title on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

This, as the Alyssa Valdez-led squad asserted mastery of sister team Choco Mucho, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12, to complete a perfect 15-game run in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

According to the league, the second championship contest between Creamline and Choco Mucho – two PVL teams that have massive fanbases – has set the record for the most attended volleyball match in the Philippines.

Kapamilya superstar Vice Ganda and Willie Revillame on the sidelines of PVL Finals Game 2. Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Celebrities and sports personalities were also part of the massive crowd, with Kapamilya superstar Vice Ganda, Willie Revilliame, Cristine Reyes, and Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala watching on the sidelines of the faceoff.

“Nakaka-inspire siyempre for tennis na sana one day, pangarap ko rin maging ganito yung atmosphere. It’s so nice to see the sportsmanship and the teamwork that they bring on the court," Eala said of the support of Pinoy volleyball fans for the sport.

Asked who she supported, Eala said: “I have to say, medyo I’m leaning to Creamline kasi yung [physical therapist] ko is also the PT of Creamline.”

She was referring to Haree Jan Rañeses, a staff of Creamline Cool Smashers.

Surely, she was one happy fan as the Cool Smashers nabbed their seventh PVL crown on Saturday. But she might have been happier as she took a break from her training.

"But I think that these two teams have such a good competition and the spirit of being brave, and it’s really inspiring to see and a fun break from my training," Eala added.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses was also happy to be part of the history made at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Sobrang saya namin at nakasama kami sa history na 'yan. Happy kami kasi siyempre 'yung volleyball in the Philippines, lumalaki na. Talagang pinagpapaguran din ng players talaga para maganda 'yung mapanood nila," Meneses said.

"Siyempre, masaya din kami na ako personally, 'yung volleyball nga, naggo-grow sa Pilipinas. Masaya kami na sinusuportahan tayo ng tao," Tots Carlos said as she heard about the feat.

Choco Mucho's Maddie Madayag was grateful as well for the growing presence of the sport in the country.

"Sobrang happy lang ako na lumalaki na 'yung volleyball sa Philippines. And sana mas mapaangat pa natin 'yung programs ng mga coaches, ng mga teams, and sana umpisahan natin sa grassroots diba, para mas mataas 'yung competition," the middle blocker said.

