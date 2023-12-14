Alex Eala returns to career-high women's world ranking

Alex Eala at the 2022 US Open Juniors. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.

Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala reclaimed her career-high top 189 ranking in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) women's singles, capping a productive year.

Eala rose from no. 190 after claiming a silver medal at the Kyotec Open in Petange, Luxembourg last month.

She finished second only to 97th ranked Oceane Dodin of France.

This capped a fruitful 2023 for Eala, who won two singles' tennis titles this year.

Eala won her first singles crown of 2023 last June in Yecla, Spain and nabbed a second title in Roehampton, United Kingdom in August.

She also stepped close to topping two other ITF tournaments in Aldershot, United Kingdom and Luxembourg.

Eala also ended the Philippines' medal drought in the Asian Games by bagging two bronzes in the women's singles and mixed doubles in Hangzhou. The last time the country won a medal in the Asiad was in 2006 when Cecil Mamiit claimed two bronze medals.

