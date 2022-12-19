UAAP: Kouame concludes glittering career with Finals MVP

Ateneo center Ange Kouame concluded his UAAP career as a champion. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ange Kouame ended his UAAP career the way that he started it -- on top.

The Ateneo de Manila University center deservedly earned Finals Most Valuable Player honors in UAAP Season 85 after powering the Blue Eagles to the championship on Monday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Kouame, in his final appearance in the collegiate ranks, had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to fuel Ateneo's 75-68 triumph in Game 3 against the University of the Philippines.

It was a fitting finish for the big man, who won three titles in his UAAP career -- in Season 81, 82, and 85. He had been the Rookie of the Year in 2018, and won Most Valuable Player honors in Season 84 but could not lead the Blue Eagles to the crown.

He made up for it with another tremendous campaign in Season 85, playing the entire tournament despite a knee injury and saving his best for last. Kouame averaged 17.7 points on 50% shooting on top of 11 rebounds and three blocks per game in the Finals.

"It's not about Ange Kouame, it's about the whole team. It's about the bench players," said Kouame after the game, as he paid tribute to the Ateneo reserves who got the squad prepared for the rigors of the tournament.

"They really give their hearts during practices. I missed a lot of practices this season because of my knee. Props to them for making us better," he added.

Kouame is now headed for surgery to repair his knee, which kept him from joining the Blue Eagles consistently in practices this season. He expects to miss at least five months, but plans to play professionally afterward.

"I'll get surgery," he said. "And the rest, I'll leave it to God."

