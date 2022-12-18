St. Benilde center Will Gozum battled foul trouble throughout Game 3. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals played out in painful fashion for College of St. Benilde big man Will Gozum on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Much was expected of Gozum, who was named Most Valuable Player of Season 98 after a superb campaign for the Blazers. But he was called for three quick fouls in Game 3 against Colegio de San Juan de Letran, forcing him to sit for most of the first half.

Gozum was on the bench for the bulk of the second quarter, where the Knights took control of the game. He could only watch as Letran uncorked a 19-2 run that turned what had been a six-point game, 32-26, into a commanding 23-point advantage, 51-28.

His best efforts to tow St. Benilde back in the hunt fell well short, and Gozum's night ended early as he was thrown out with 1:44 to play after committing a disqualifying foul against Letran's Paolo Javillonar. Gozum was in the dugout by the time Letran wrapped up an 81-67 win to secure the Season 98 crown.

"Sobrang nadala ako sa emotions ko," Gozum admitted after the game, where he managed 10 points and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

"Talagang experience na sa akin ko. Thankful ako sa kanila dahil sa experience na to. For sure, mabibitbit ko to sa career ko," he added.

Gozum made no excuses for falling prey to fouls throughout the contest, saying: "Hindi ako maka-bwelo… Siguro, pumasok siya sa isip ko kaya 'yung aggressiveness ko, hindi ko napagpatuloy."

He also apologized to his teammates after being ejected with under two minutes left, when the Blazers were down by 11 points. Despite the physical, at times ill-tempered series between their teams, Gozum also had nothing but praise for the Knights.

"Nag-sorry ako agad kina coach after it happened. All sports naman. Wala akong masabi sa Letran. Sobrang galing nila. For me, sobrang deserving sila mag-champion," he said.

This was the first time in 20 years that St. Benilde had made the Finals of the NCAA, and it came after a painful campaign in Season 97 where they missed out on the Final 4 via a loss in the play-in tournament.

Gozum vowed that he will learn from the experience and grow into a better player.

"For me, ang dami ko pang kulang. Dami pang kulang, daming kailangang i-work on pa," he admitted.

"Yung na-gain ko na experience, sobrang laki. Sobrang laking learning experience for me," he also said.

Gozum said afterward that he hopes to get the chance to make up for the loss next season, but he also admits that his future is wide open. Though he has one more season of eligibility for the Blazers, it is also possible for him to turn professional.

The big man said his decision will be made with the help of the school and his team. As it stands, however, Gozum won't deny that he wants an opportunity to bounce back.

"Learning experience na to sa amin. Mas madadala namin to and mas hahabulin na kami next season. Mas gusto naming bumawi," he said.