The De La Salle College of Saint Benilde and Colegio de San Juan de Letran battle during game 3 of the NCAA season 98 men's basketball finals in Antipolo, Rizal on December 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights showed off their poise and experience in retaining the NCAA championship on Sunday.

Without their leader in Fran Yu, the Knights proved that they had more than enough to overpower De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, 81-67, in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Yu was suspended for the final game of the season after his ejection in Game 2 last week, but Letran still got it done without the floor general through a massive second quarter where they pulled away from the Blazers.

The Knights out-scored St. Benilde, 27-12, in the pivotal period behind a huge performance from King Caralipio and the contributions of Kobe Monje and Louie Sangalang. The Blazers had no answers in the second period, especially after season Most Valuable Player Will Gozum exited early after incurring three fouls.

St. Benilde rallied to get within 11 points inside the final two minutes, but the deficit proved too much to overcome for the Blazers and the Knights held on for the win.

This is the Knights third straight championship and 20th overall, putting them two behind archrivals San Beda for most titles in the NCAA.