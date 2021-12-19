Blacklist International pose for pictures after their win against Onic PH in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M3) Grand Finals. Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE - With parts of the country reeling from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, newly-crowned Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Champions (M3) Blacklist International said they will donate part of their winnings to typhoon victims.

Speaking after they copped the world title, head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza said they plan to give a portion of their $300,000 (P15 million) earnings to help victims of Typhoon Odette.

Bon Chan said that while they want to celebrate the holidays, they are also thinking of Filipinos who are now suffering because of the disaster.

"So as a help for them, a portion of our prize will be donated to them," Bon Chan said on stage following their win against fellow Filipinos Onic PH.

Typhoon Odette has left 75 dead, according to reports, as the storm tore through parts of Visayas, Mindanao and the Southern Luzon islands, displacing hundreds of thousands.

A moment of silence given for the victims of Super-typhoon Odette here at Suntec.



Ahead of the all-Filipino match, the crowd at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre gave a moment of silence for the victims.

Blacklist will take home $300,000 (P15 million)- the lion's share of the $800,000 prize pool in the tournament.