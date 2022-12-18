NCAA: Hard work, patience pay off for Finals MVP Caralipio

Letran's King Caralipio earned Finals MVP honors after their triumph in NCAA Season 98. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- In his final game for Colegio de San Juan de Letran, King Caralipio simply refused to let the Knights lose.

The Knights were undermanned in Game 3 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals against College of St. Benilde, as they were without veteran point guard Fran Yu. But Caralipio made sure that they would not miss not a beat even without the floor general.

He poured in 20 points on a highly efficient 7-of-10 clip in Game 3, with six points coming in the pivotal second quarter where the Knights took control of the game. He also added 10 rebounds in what turned out to be an 81-67 victory for Letran.

Caralipio would be named Finals Most Valuable Player after a brilliant three-game series where he put up 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

"Hindi ko alam kung paano ko sasabihin eh. Sobrang sarap po, sobrang blessed na nakuha namin dito 'yung championship," the swingman said after the contest.

For Letran coach Bonnie Tan, it came as no surprise that Caralipio would step up when the Knights needed him most. He had seen how the veteran grew into a star for their team this year, after getting limited minutes in Season 97.

Caralipio had shared the same position as last season's rookie-MVP, Rhenz Abando, but with Abando now in the Korean Basketball League, he proved himself ready to fill in the gap that was left.

"Alam naman ni King na dati, when he started with the team talaga 'yung playing time niya, very limited. Lalo na noong last year na andito sa atin 'yung rookie-MVP natin. Pero parating matiyaga naman 'to eh," said Tan.

"Alam namin kung anong binibigay nito sa loob ng court because of 'yung hard work niya. So, ayun, walang malas doon sa hard work and sa pasensiya. I'm happy for King, playing his last season niya, nag-Finals MVP pa," he added.

With another championship in the bag and a Finals MVP trophy to boot, Caralipio is now turning his attention to the professional ranks.

"Pangarap ko rin po 'yun," Caralipio said of possibly declaring for the PBA Rookie Draft.