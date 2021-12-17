PBA player Roider Cabrera has yet to recover after collapsing following a PBA 3X3 game last November 24.

Acoording to a Facebook post by her sister Rachaleen Cabrera, the Terrafirma player is "still in ICU and in a vegetative state."

This is why his family appeals for continued prayers.

Rachaleen also thanked the team management for their continued support since her brother was rushed to the hospital.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Terrafirma Dyip management for all the help and financial support since day one," she said.

However, she said they still need additional funds to address the mounting hospital bills.

"With the bill continuously increasing, our family wants to put our best effort to contribute as well in settling the hospital expenses," she said.

"We humbly knock into your hearts as any amount of financial assistance will be of great help to us."

Cabrera, 30, collapsed after a game in Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo tournament last November 24 and was rushed to a hospital.

During the broadcast of the PBA 3x3 on Saturday, Apple David of One Sports reported that a blockage was found in Cabrera's heart and that he underwent angioplasty.

Rachaleen said cash donations will be accepted in the following accounts:

BDO

Rachaleen Cabrera

005390190263

BPI

Roider Ross Cabrera

8019131107

Gcash

Rachaleen Cabrera

09178960426

Paymaya

Rachaleen Cabrera

09289645191