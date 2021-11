Terrafirma's Roider Cabrera. Photo grabbed from PBA Rush Facebook page

Terrafirma Dyip's Roider Cabrera was immediately taken to a hospital after collapsing in the team dugout following their PBA 3X3 game with Barangay Ginebra Wednesday.

The former Adamson Falcon lost consciousness while members of the Dyip were in the dressing room at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, according to Spin.ph.

Terrafirma just beat Ginebra, 19-17, prior to Cabrera's collapse.

Cabrera was among those in Terrafirma's active roster when he was tapped to join the team's 3X3 squad.