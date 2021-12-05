PBA: Roider Cabrera undergoes successful angioplasty

Roider Cabrera (2) of the TerraFirma Dyip 3x3 underwent angioplasty after a blockage was found in his heart. Cabrera collapsed after a 3x3 game last November 24, 2021. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma 3x3 player Roider Cabrera is currently in recovery after undergoing a successful angioplasty, it was reported on Saturday.

Cabrera, 30, collapsed after a game in Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo tournament last Nov. 24 and was rushed to a hospital.

During the broadcast of the PBA 3x3 on Saturday, Apple David of One Sports reported that a blockage was found in Cabrera's heart. He underwent the angioplasty on Thursday, according to the report.

TerraFirma team governor Bobby Rosales previously said that Cabrera is "getting the best medical treatment and care possible."

Meanwhile, his Dyip teammates have dedicated their campaign in the PBA 3x3 tournament to the former Adamson star.

TerraFirma finished in third place in Leg 3, with their P30,000 prize going to Cabrera's family.

TerraFirma is currently unbeaten in Leg 4, going 2-0 in Pool C on Saturday.