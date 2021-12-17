Pasig-Sta. Lucia held Caloocan Excellence to just three points in the fourth quarter en route to an 87-60 victory in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational Friday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Entering the final quarter up by just two, 59-57, the Realtors stepped on the gas hard and blasted Caloocan, 28-0, for an 87-57 advantage with 35 seconds left in the game.

Joseph Peñaredondo then put Caloocan on the board through a trey with 24 seconds remaining.

"Yung muntik na silang hindi maka-score nung fourth quarter, actually hindi ko alam 'yun," admitted Realtors head coach Bong Dela Cruz.

"Basta ang pini-preach ko lagi sa mga players is to play defense. Hangga't 'di tapos 'yung 24 seconds na shot clock and wala sa amin 'yung bola, let's continue playing defense. Narinig ko lang kanina sa mga coaches na hindi pa sila umiiskor ng fourth quarter, so ayun naka-shoot sila pero wala na tayong magagawa dun," he added.

Allen Mina scored a game-high 16 points, including five triples, to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals for Pasig.

In the other game, Mar Villahermosa put up a tournament-high performance, lifting Makati FSD to a 92-86 come-from-behind win against Laguna Krah.

Makati rose to 2-1 in the five-team group. Laguna, on the other hand, is eliminated from the playoff race.

Basilan sits on top at 2-0, while Bicol, who holds the tiebreaker against Makati, is 2-1. Marikina, meanwhile, is 1-2.

"After we lost, maganda 'yung intensity ng players namin," said Blazers head coach Jocas Castillo as they lost to Bicol last Wednesday, 86-71. "We were able to build our character and we were able to focus more on the game."

And they have Villahermosa to thank for it.

Villahermosa already tallied 26 points on 5-of-5 shooting from deep in the first half to help make Makati keep pace with Laguna.