Bicol-LCC Malls brought the mayhem to Makati FSD, taking a dominant 86-71 wire-to-wire win in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

With the win, the Volcanoes moved on the verge of clinching one of the two quarterfinals slots in Group B with a 2-1 slate. It also gave Bicol the tiebreaker against Makati, who dropped to 1-1.

"Good thing that the players are responding to the adjustments that we made," said Bicol head coach Aldin Ayo as their 70-65 loss to Basilan last Saturday still stings for him.

"Hopefully, they become consistent because until now, we've noticed that that has been our problem -- being consistent with what we do."

Behind the quartet of Zach Huang, Mac Tallo, Ralph Tansingco, and Mark Yee, Bicol went on a 13-0 start and never looked back. After the dust settled in the opening frame, the Volcanoes held an imposing 31-10 lead.

The Volcanoes kept pushing in the third canto, extending their lead to a game-high 26 points, 71-45, during the tail-end of the quarter.

"I just told the players to share the ball and look for the open man and the high percentage points. The rhythm should be fast-paced and has to have direction," added Ayo.

In the other game, Iloilo dropped All-Star Bacolod from its high, scoring a huge 85-62 win in the stacked Group A.

The United Royals clamped down on the Ballers early, going on a 13-2 start that paved the way for a 25-8 lead to end the opening frame. Bacolod went just 2-of-16 from the field during the first 10 minutes of the game.

Bacolod's woes continued in the second quarter, ending the first half with just a paltry 20 points.

"Bawal na kaming matalo kaya start pa lang ng game, matindi na ang binibitawan nila," said Iloilo head coach Eric Gonzales.

Jayson David, Gelo Vito, and Axel Inigo put the finishing kick to start the final frame, knocking down three consecutive treys for a game-high 70-46 lead.