Actor and basketball player Gerald Anderson got a huge inspiration when he suited up for the GenSan Warriors in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational against the Imus Bandera.

Supporting Anderson live at the Mall of Asia Arena was his girlfriend Julia Barretto, who was accompanied by the actor’s brother and friends.

In several snaps uploaded by Chooks-to-Go on its Facebook page, the actress was spotted sitting on courtside and even shouting during the game.

Anderson had a solid performance, finishing the game with 15 points, but his team bowed to Imus, 74-66.

Adi Santos propelled the Bandera with his second consecutive double-double of 18 points, 7-of-11 shooting clip, aside from 16 rebounds.

Barretto is set to star in a movie with Carlo Aquino, “Expensive Candy,” which is written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana.

This will be a reunion project for Barretto and Laxamana, who was also the director of her 2019 movie “Between Maybes” which she co-starred with her boyfriend.

Last October, Barretto and Anderson shared with their fans intimate snaps of their vacation in Boracay.

The celebrity couple, whose schedules finally matched after their respective projects recently wrapped, posted photos of their sweet moments during their trip.

On Instagram, Anderson shared a series of selfies with Barretto with glimpses of their activities, from riding a yacht, sharing a meal, lounging at the beach, to watching the sunset.

Barretto, 24, and Anderson, 32, have become increasingly open about their relationship since the actor confirmed this in March.

Anderson has referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

