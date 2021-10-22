MANILA — Capping their romantic getaway this week, celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson shared with their fans intimate snaps of their vacation in Boracay.

The “Between Maybes” stars, whose schedules finally matched after their respective projects recently wrapped, posted photos of their sweet moments during their trip.

On Instagram, Anderson shared a series of selfies with Barretto with glimpses of their activities, from riding a yacht, sharing a meal, lounging at the beach, to watching the sunset.

One photo, in particular, shows Barretto planting a kiss on Anderson’s cheek.

Barretto, meanwhile, posted a photo of her and Anderson kissing, with the sunset in the background.

Barretto, 24, and Anderson, 32, have become increasingly open about their relationship since the latter confirmed their being a couple in March.

Anderson has referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

“Dahil siguro she’s still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, ‘yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon,” Anderson said in August.

