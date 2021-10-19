Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson are a sizzling pair in Boracay

Posted at Oct 19 2021 05:17 PM | Updated as of Oct 19 2021 05:59 PM

MANILA — After being busy with their respective projects, celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson appear to have finally matched their schedules for a beach getaway in sunny Boracay.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On social media, Barretto has been sharing snaps of their vacation, including their time frolicking at the beach and enjoying the touristy views of the island, among other activities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One photo, in particular, shows Anderson hugging Barretto from behind as they pose all-smiles with a rock formation in the background.

Barretto, 24, and Anderson, 32, have become increasingly open about their relationship since the latter confirmed their being a couple in March.

Anderson has referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

"Dahil siguro she's still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, 'yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon," Anderson said in August.

