MANILA — After being busy with their respective projects, celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson appear to have finally matched their schedules for a beach getaway in sunny Boracay.

On social media, Barretto has been sharing snaps of their vacation, including their time frolicking at the beach and enjoying the touristy views of the island, among other activities.

One photo, in particular, shows Anderson hugging Barretto from behind as they pose all-smiles with a rock formation in the background.

Barretto, 24, and Anderson, 32, have become increasingly open about their relationship since the latter confirmed their being a couple in March.

Instagram: @juliabarretto

Anderson has referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

"Dahil siguro she's still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, 'yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon," Anderson said in August.

