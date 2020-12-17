UAAP hopes to open Season 84 in September 2021

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP is targeting a "traditional opening" for its upcoming season, after being forced to cancel Season 83 for health and safety reasons.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag acknowledged that at the moment, there have been no discussions so far regarding the target opening date for Season 84.

"But kung walang discussion, we stay with the default which is the traditional opening. And that's September of 2021, if all goes well," he said in a press conference, Thursday.

"Hopefully, the vaccines are here, and we have better protocols, the situation has improved. So that's the target, the traditional opening," he added.

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors and Board of Trustees can still make adjustments, Saguisag added.

The league terminated Season 82 in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with several events left unfinished -- including the highly popular women's volleyball tournament. Other competitions, including athletics, did not even start.

While everything remains up in the air, Saguisag is doubtful that the league will hold a preseason, citing the risks involved in setting up such a competition.

"We are preparing for next season," he stressed.

As for the eligibility of the student-athletes, that has yet to be discussed as well by the various stakeholders.

"All eligibility matters na affected for Season 83 will be tackled at the proper time," said Saguisag. "Right now, we will definitely sit down and discuss each and every nuance."

"The Board of Managing Directors has a history of being responsive and dynamic, and now we also have another layer of wisdom with the Board of Trustees. So I am confident that we will come up with the right adjustments to address the concerns of everyone," he added.

Though Season 83 will not be held -- the first time a UAAP season has been cancelled since World War II -- Saguisag said it will not be stricken from the record books. "We cannot just skip a season," he explained. The league, when it returns, will hold Season 84.

