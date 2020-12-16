Kai Sotto scores 5 points in Team Ignite's loss to G-League veterans

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino center Kai Sotto contributed five points and five rebounds in Team Ignite's scrimmage against a group of G-League veterans, with the vets taking a 113-107 victory on Tuesday afternoon in Walnut Creek, California.

Sotto made one of his five field goals and added two blocks to his stat line, along with two turnovers.

Team Ignite, a squad composed of top prospects who are looking to make the jump to the NBA, was led by Jonathan Kuminga. The 6-foot-8 forward from Congo had 26 points, making 11 of his 15 shots, along with eight rebounds.

Jalen Green, a guard with Filipino heritage who was one of the top recruits of the class of 2020, added 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting along with seven boards.

"I was really, really happy with the effort and what I saw today," said Brian Shaw, the head coach for Team Ignite. "I was very pleased with what I saw, in terms of how we matched the physicality, the intensity, that the other team played with."

"For a group of young guys that are playing against some physically more mature grown men, they held their own and some," he added.

Shaw was impressed with Kuminga and Green, who carried the load offensively for the young squad, but he also hailed Sotto for making "some great plays on the defensive end."

Daishen Nix, another high school prospect who made the jump to the G-League, had nine points and nine assists. Shaw said he stood out after running the game for Ignite, while Isaiah Todd brought a lot of energy in the game and finished with eight points and six boards.

"Obviously, there were some turnovers that we can clean up, which can be expected when you put a group together like this," Shaw added.

Aside from having top prospects, Team Ignite also featured some NBA veterans including Amir Johnson and Jeremy Lin, who is practicing with the squad but is not an official member of the roster. The former New York Knick played limited minutes and was scoreless.

The G-League veterans got balanced scoring across the board, with London Perrantes and DJ Hogg scoring 18 points, while Marcus Graves and Isaiah Briscoe each added 16 points.