Kai Sotto not paying attention to rankings, mock drafts ahead of G-League debut

MANILA, Philippines -- While a couple of his teammates are being projected as lottery picks, Kai Sotto's name has rarely come up in mock drafts for the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft.

Both Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga have been tabbed as potential high picks in next year's draft, with the 6-foot-5 Green usually pegged behind Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham who has seemingly established himself as the consensus top overall pick at this point.

Another one of their G-League Ignite teammates, point guard Daishen Nix, is being projected as a late first round pick. The Athletic has also put forward Isaiah Todd as a potential second rounder.

The 18-year-old Sotto, however, is absent from most mock drafts, at least for 2021. It's a situation that the young Filipino says does not bother him, as he tries not to pay attention to those rankings or projections.

"I think I'm not putting too much attention to the rankings," Sotto said during a media availability session last week.

"I know what I'm capable of doing. And, me and my dad, my dad always tells me that, 'Don't think about it too much because you're just gonna focus on your improvement as a player and as a person.' So, for me that doesn't really matter as much," he insisted.

"I'm just focused on getting better, and whatever place they rank me, it's their opinion and I can't do anything about it. So I'm just gonna focus on getting better," he added.

In May, Sotto announced that he would forego college to turn pro and join the NBA G-League, where he and other top prospects will play in Team Ignite. They are set to receive topnotch coaching both on the court and off it, to prepare them for a life in the NBA.

The hope is that Sotto, who now stands at 7-foot-2, will be the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA. In an interview in September, he said his target is to make it to the world's top league within five years.

Sotto believes he has gotten better during his training with Team Ignite, especially with former Los Angeles Lakers coach Brian Shaw overseeing his development. But he always keeps in mind a message from his father, former pro player Ervin Sotto.

"My dad always tells me that I'm not good enough (yet) everyday," Sotto said. "He always tells me to get better every single day, because the NBA, the competition there is not a joke."

"It's full of great players, probably the best players in the world, so I'm just doing my best each day to improve and to get better, so I'll be ready when it comes to the competition when I reach the NBA," he added.

"I always keep that in mind, that I'm always behind," Sotto said. "It's like a motivation for me to work even harder, to get better."

Sotto and Team Ignite are expected to make their G-League debuts in a "bubble" soon, though the league has yet to announce a schedule or format of the competition.