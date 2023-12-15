Kyle Negrito of Creamline Cool Smashers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Despite missing the services of "Ate" Jia de Guzman, Kyle Negrito has made a name for herself after stepping in as the lead setter of Creamline.

Negrito steered the wheel with 22 excellent sets to help Creamline notch a 25-23, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 win in Game 1 of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference finals on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

More importantly, she was also monumental in the title-retention bid of still-perfect Creamline, which remains unbeaten in 14 games in the conference despite De Guzman's abrupt ending to her six-year run with the team earlier this year.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez admitted that she misses De Guzman, but also acknowledged Negrito's efforts to take up the cudgels.

"Actually, this is my first time to play with Creamline na wala si Jia. Medyo iba din ‘yung dating sa amin but we’ve been playing with Kyle din naman," Valdez told reporters after the game.

"Nakaka-miss din si Jia kasi iba din ‘yung composure niya sa mga ganitong big games, but we’re really happy for her kasi ganda rin ng pinapakita niya sa Japan and we’re looking forward na sana mag-reunite kami soon – may it be on or off the court," Valdez also said about the multi-awarded setter.

"All work" coach Sherwin Meneses has also expressed admiration for Negrito, adding that they have "moved on" from De Guzman.

"Personally, nami-miss namin si Jia pero siyempre trabaho ‘pag volleyball. Kailangan namin mag-move on at naka-move on na kami. ‘Yung nilalaro ni Kyle ngayon, sobrang taas talaga," Meneses said.

"Siyempre nami-miss namin si Jia pero si Kyle ang talagang kumbaga pumalit kay Jia. Lahat ng pressure nasa kanya, nalalagpasan niya," he added.

PVL MVP and Creamline ace Jema Galanza also shared how De Guzman supported her former team after taking her talents abroad.

"Since Day 1 namin, lagi siyang magte-text sa ’min ng good luck... Kahit sa personal messages namin, talagang naggu-goodluck siya at lagi niyang sinasabi na lumaban lang kami," Galanza said.

De Guzman's heartfelt message via a video call was flashed on the screen before the start of Game 1 during the introduction of Creamline players.

It served as an inspiration for the Cool Smashers who are now up 1-0 in the championship series.

