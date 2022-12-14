The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) during first-half action in game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Blue Eagles returned to their nest on Monday night to inspire the current crop of Ateneo players in time for Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals.

Ahead of Ateneo's do-or-die game against the University of the Philippines, former players led by twins Matt and Mike Nieto visited the Blue Eagles in practice to offer advice, motivation, and a reminder.

"It was a surprise to me when they came in. Of course, it was a very welcome surprise," Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said. "We have precious few chances to see all of them together."

William Navarro, Tyler Tio, Anton Asistio, Raffy Navarro, Gian Mamayuc, Adrian Wong, Isaac Go, and Vince Tolentino were all at hand to share their experience to the next generation of Blue Eagles. Baldwin later said in an Instagram post that he was "humbled by their love for our program and our university."

The words spoken by the former Eagles had a consistent theme, said Baldwin.

"There is a legacy," he shared. "The legacy was built on brotherhood."

"It was built on -- we few, for he today who will shed his blood for me is my brother," said Baldwin, recalling the Saint Crispin’s Day speech from Shakespeare's Henry V that became the basis of Ateneo's "Blue Eagle Band of Brothers" battlecry.

"It was built on that legacy, and I don't think this current team has had the opportunity to embed that philosophy. Pandemic, abbreviated preseasons, losing last season. We just haven't embedded it, and it came to life on Monday night. It was real," the coach said. "It was alive. It was personified in the exact people who built it. Powerful. Powerful. I was overwhelmed."

The impact on the current players, said the coach, "was extraordinary," and it showed in Game 2 where they came away with a 65-55 triumph over the Fighting Maroons to keep their season alive.

Sean Quitevis, who played a key role in the win after team captain BJ Andrade was limited by foul trouble, said that they "wanted to continue that legacy of brotherhood for them." Kai Ballungay credited the motivational talk of the Blue Eagle alumni for his bounce back performance in Game 2, where he scored 15 points.

And star center Ange Kouame, who delivered a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double, was glad to see his current teammates learn from the ones he played with before, who helped build the current Ateneo program.

"I was part of the process at some point, you know," said Kouame, who joined Ateneo in Season 81 where they won the second of three straight titles. "I see what they were about."

"From them to come from the ground to become something. They built this team, and me right now, I'm a senior, so I also look up to them. Because I was part of it, and I try to bring those lessons to the young ones, so they'll know what we're really all about," he added.

Wednesday's result ensured that for the second straight season, there will be a do-or-die game for the UAAP championship. The deciding Game 3 is on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

