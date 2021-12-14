MMA: Loman not afraid of Saadulaev’s grappling

Stephen Loman (right) with now retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov.



For years, fans have witnessed grapplers torment the otherwise solid mixed martial arts run of Team Lakay fighters.

But Stephen Loman vows to change that.

“The Sniper” makes his long-awaited ONE Championship debut as he tangles with No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev at the previously recorded ONE: Winter Warriors II, which airs this Friday from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Pitted against one of the best grapplers in the organization, Loman believes now is the time to prove that the next generation of Team Lakay stars are equally capable when the match goes to the ground.

“He shouldn’t be too confident,” Loman said when asked about possibly grappling with the fighting pride of Dagestan.

“In our team, we have different fight styles. I’ve been working on my ground game for a long time, so I hope he’s not overconfident. I’ll show it in our fight.”

Ultimately, the 26-year-old competitor will still lean on his world-class striking to secure the victory.

A five-time mixed martial arts champion in the Middle East, Loman enters ONE with an eight-fight win streak due to his solid wushu base and evolving MMA repertoire.

He believes he has a considerable advantage if they remain on their feet, although he’s not underestimating the Russian’s striking capability.

“I think his weakness is in the stand-up game. I’m not looking past it. I believe that his stand-up looks good, but if I go toe-to-toe with him, I know I can beat him there,” the competitor with a 14-2 MMA record said.

“Where he’s really strong is his wrestling and grappling. We’ve seen that in his past fights, he’s been choking his opponents left and right, and that’s something that I have to prepare for.”

When the opportunity comes, expect “The Sniper” to target a stylish finish in his highly-anticipated debut.

“That’s the plan. I’ll be looking for a clean shot. I’ll be using my movements. He’s a southpaw like me, so I really have to be careful when looking for that clean shot,” Loman said.

“However, if there’s a chance for me, whether on the feet or even on the ground, I’ll take it.”