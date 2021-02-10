MMA: Team Lakay's Stephen Loman joins ONE Championship



MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Stephen Loman, the former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion, has joined ONE Championship.

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao confirmed late Tuesday that Loman has joined the rest of his stablemates at the promotion.

"Stephen Loman is one of the best fighters in the Philippines. His all-around skills will be on full display in ONE Championship," said Sangiao.

The 29-year-old Loman, nicknamed "The Sniper," was the longest reigning champion in BRAVE before vacating his title earlier this year to seek a new platform.

According to Sangiao, Loman is highly motivated to get in the ONE Circle and show what he can do.

"I'll be there for him, as well as all of his teammates at Team Lakay every step of the way," the coach assured.

Loman captured the BRAVE title with a victory over Canadian-Indian Gurdarshan "St. Lion" Mangat in 2017. He has since defended the belt successfully on multiple occasions, headlining various events while emerging as one of BRAVE's biggest stars.

"It's an overwhelming opportunity, but I'm excited to join my Team Lakay brothers in the biggest martial arts organization in the world," said Loman.

"I'm excited to enhance my skills on this platform and showcase my style to millions of viewers across the globe," he added.

"Of course, fighting in a new promotion and a new environment will be a challenge, but it's one I'm more than willing to face. I'm ready to show ONE Championship fans the best of Stephen Loman."

Loman last fought in November, beating Louie Sanoudakis at BRAVE CF 30 via unanimous decision.

It has not been confirmed what weight class Loman will join. While details of his debut has yet to be announced, he is expected to see action later this year.

Team Lakay has established a commanding presence in ONE Championship, with former world champions Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario, and reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio leading the charge.

