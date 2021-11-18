MMA: Loman looks forward to his ONE debut

Stephen "The Sniper" Loman will get his much awaited ONE Championship debut months after he was set back by COVID-19.

Loman, a former Brave CF champion, will square off with number 3 ranked bantamweight contender Yusup Saadulaev in ONE: Winter Warriors II in December.

"Last fight frustrated ako dahil hindi natuloy ang laban. After how many months may laban na, so excited ako," said Loman.

Loman, who caught the coronavirus, was forced to withdraw from his April 28 bantamweight clash with former UFC veteran John Lineker in what would’ve been his ONE Championship debut.

Loman has recovered since and trained harder for his next break. He got one against the the Russian grappler.

He wants to impress to get closer to a possible title match with reigning ONE bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes.

"Ine-expect ko ang makakalaban ko mga contenders. This is a chance for me to showcase my skills by doing my best," he said.

But Loman clarified he is not looking past Saadulaev.

Loman is expecting an entertaining, technical match up with the Russian.

"Parehong kaming southpaw. It's going to be technical. Kung sakaling magre-wrestling siya I have my defense and offense. Magagamit ko ang basic knowledge ko because I have my techniques. I think it will help," he said.