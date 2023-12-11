Philta elects new officers, hopes for lifting of ITF suspension

The new officers of the Philippine Tennis Association. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The new officers of the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) were elected in a special procedure overseen by the Philippine Olympic Committee on Monday at the Century Park Hotel in Manila.

Paranaque Mayor Eric Olivarez is now the president of the national sports association.

Also elected were Olongapo City mayor Rolen Paulino as vice president, Calabarzon's Gerardo Alcala as treasurer and Mimaropa's Theodore Jose Matta as internal auditor.

The other members of the board voted independently by their respective regions were: Bicol's Franzes Khu Camacho, Western Visayas' Theodore Dy, Ilocos Region's Elmaerwin Sibucao, Mindanao's Gilbert Paylado, Cordillera Autonomous Region's Dickerson Laruan, Cagayan Valley's Fernando Silapan, Eastern Visayas's Joile Mondragon, Central Visayas' Jean Henri Lhuiller, Caraga's Dyan Castillejo and April Toledo for Gender Equity.

With a new Philta board now in place, the federation hopes that they will be reinstated by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

"First the lifting of the suspension of the ITF, because this is the last requirement for the suspension to be lifted. And hopefully soon now, because we already completed all the requirements given by the ITF," said Olivarez.

The ITF suspended Philta in December 2020, when the world governing body deemed Philta's board of trustees as having an "exclusive membership" and not a regional representation. According to POC President Mayor Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, they will inform the ITF of the results of the Philta elections as soon as possible.

"Our goal is to lift the suspension, para naman maka-move on na 'yung tennis community," said Tolentino. "By tomorrow, or even today, we will report to the ITF what transpired, and the result of the election. With that, I'm sure they will lift the suspension before the year ends."

Once the suspension is lifted, Philta will shift its focus on developing the sport in the country, from grassroots to juniors to the professional level, according to Olivarez.

The lifting of the suspension will pave the way for the Philippines to participate in the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, and other ITF-sanctioned team events, and allow the country to organize ITF-backed tournaments. --From a report by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News