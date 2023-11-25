Philta elections set for December 11

MANILA -- The crisis at the Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) is set to end, with the election of the federation's board of trustees scheduled for December 11 at the Century Park Hotel in Manila.

The election of new members of the board of trustees was prescribed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) through the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino expressed relief over the resolution of the Philta crisis which started on December 3, 2020 when the ITF suspended the national sports association.

The ITF suspension came about when the world governing body deemed Philta's board of trustees as having an "exclusive membership" and not a regional representation. As a result, the ITF sought the POC to create an ad hoc body to oversee operations of the Philta while revising the NSA's charter that hinges on a membership bordering on a genuine nationwide representation.

The ITF put its imprimatur recently on the NSA's amended by-laws through its senior legal counsel Hannah McLean and Thomas Needham with the election of the new members of the board of trustees specifically set before the year ends.

"It's a crisis that dragged on for years and we are glad that the ITF has commented on the amended by-laws and given the Philta a path back to recognition," Tolentino said.

POC deputy head of legal Atty. Billy Sumagui and NSA caretaker Ramon "Tats" Suzara led the amendment of the by-laws that now require the Philta BOT to have 13 members from geographic sectors consisting of the country's various regions.

The amended by-laws were based on the original 1955 and revised 2020 Philta by-laws, ITF constitution, Hong Kong Tennis Association by-laws, The Rule of Tennis and the Philippine Corporate Law.