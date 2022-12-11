What Pacquiao thinks of exhibition bout vs. Mayweather

Former 8-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao poses during the weigh in for the exhibition match. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions

Following his "fun" victory over DK Yoo, Manny Pacquiao said he'd be willing to face fellow retired legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout.

But he admitted, the brash American fighter will have to decide.

"It is up to him. He always changes his mind," Pacquiao said during the post fight interview after his dominant win against Yoo on Sunday.

Pacquiao and Mayweather already fought in 2015, where the latter won via unanimous decision.

The Filipino, who claimed to have been fighting with an injured shoulder during the loss, was asking for a rematch which was not granted by Mayweather.

Pacquiao fought Yoo like he has never retired, despite being away from the year since announcing his retirement.

He pulverized the South Korean in 6 rounds although all of the knockdowns he scored were ruled as slips.

"It is so nice to be back in the ring, but I am going to continue my training to get back in shape," said Pacquiao, who hinted a possible return to the pro ranks.

