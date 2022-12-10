Departing NU coach changed PH cheerdance, say fellow mentors

NU Pep Squad head coach Ghicka Bernabe celebrates with the team after winning the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Cheerdance Competition held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 10, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After leading the National University (NU) Pep Squad for 12 years that resulted in seven titles in the last nine editions, Ghicka Bernabe is set to leave the UAAP cheerdance competition.

Following their victory in the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday, Bernabe confirmed that she is stepping down as NU’s coach to focus on a new chapter in her life – that is, to get married.

Bernabe leaves a legacy in Philippine cheerdancing of transforming then always-eliminated NU to the powerhouse that it is now in the sport.

In fact, NU Pep is now trailing by just one title behind the eight championships of the winningest teams in the competition, the UP Pep Squad and UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

Bernabe was reduced to tears when she was asked in a press conference about the legacy she would be leaving in the UAAP.

She initially declined to answer the question, passing it to others she had worked with.

The multi-titled coach admitted that her stint with the NU group is memorable and important.

“Nakaka-emotional lang kasi ang saya ko para sa team. Nag-champion ako. Pero, it’s like technically, it’s my last day, parang ganun. Siguro, wala naman akong naiisip na may sasama yung loob sa akin. Kung may sasama man, baka kasi strict ako sa practice. Pero I think, I did my part as a coach,” she said.

Bernabe teared up further when she recalled taking the helm of then cellar dweller NU Pep Squad.

“Kahit ako, hindi ko naisip na makakapagbigay ako ng championship sa school na dating nakakalimutan, di napapansin, sa school na akala nila hindi magaling, pero they’re all good. Siguro, sa legacy na iniwan, better na ang makakasagot, lahat ng tao na nakatrabaho ko,” she said while sobbing.

Under Bernabe's tutelage, NU transformed into a powerhouse in cheerdance, highlighted by the rare four-peat in the history -- a title shy to tie UST with the longest winning streak in the event.

First to describe Bernabe’s legacy was NU’s team captain, calling her a life coach. She assured that they will not forget the coach as they move forward.

“Kahit aalis man kami sa team, maaalala namin yung words ni Coach Ghicka na sinasabi lagi sa amin. Technically, hindi lang siya coach namin as an athlete, pero naging life coach din namin po siya, naging adviser po namin siya."

FEU Cheering Squad head coach Randell San Gregorio called Bernabe, an alumna of the Morayta school, as the heart and soul of the NU Pep Squad.

San Gregorio cited the incredible achievement of Bernabe with NU, lifting the title seven times in a span of nine editions.

“I’m sure meron siyang naibigay dun sa team na siya lang yung nakaka-offer, kaya nagiging ganun yung atake ni NU. All praises go to her. Kumabaga, 'pag tinanggal mo siya sa equation, 'di natin alam,” he said.

“I’m sure NU will still be great, pero they’re greater or can be greatest with Ghicka.”

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe's Mark Chaiwalla also expressed admiration to what Bernabe has done to the cheerdance in the country since she took the helm position for NU.

“The legacy that coach Ghicka left in the Philippine cheer community, it's really something, something that the Philippine cheer community is thankful for, and of course, look up to,” Chaiwalla said.

“We couldn't deny that the NU Pep Squad, in the past years since they started to step up in 2012, had changed the Philippine cheer world in a very huge way. This is something that all of the cheerdancers can be thankful for.”

NU Pep Squad reclaimed the cheerdance title on Saturday after their “Cheerobics” routine that featured 80s pop hits. They dethroned the FEU Cheering Squad which settled in second place for their Francis Magalona theme.

Reentering the podium was UST, which missed the Top 3 in previous three contests.

